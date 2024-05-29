Aaron's Forecast: Partly sunny skies with a few showers south of Buffalo this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Patchy fog this morning south of Buffalo to start your day. A few showers will move through WNY early this morning. Skies will be partly sunny this afternoon with sctd. showers south of Buffalo. It will be cool tonight with temperatures in the upper 40s. Sunny and pleasant tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A warming trend will occur through the weekend.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog and a few showers, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: S. Tier showers, upper 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

