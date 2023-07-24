Aaron's Forecast: Partly sunny skies today with a few showers developing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly sunny and mild today with highs near 80. A few showers and thundershowers across the area this morning. A lot of dry time today, but some showers and t-showers will develop north and south of Buffalo this afternoon. Temperatures on Tuesday will be a few degrees warmer with highs in the low 80s. It will be HOT on Wednesday with highs near 90. Hot and humid for Thursday and Friday with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: A few showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, near 80.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, low 80s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 90.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: PM t-storms, upper 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: PM t-storms, upper 80s.

