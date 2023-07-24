Watch Now
Aaron's Forecast: Partly sunny skies today with a few showers developing

A few showers to start your Monday. Scattered showers and t-showers will develop this afternoon mostly north of Buffalo.
Posted at 6:28 AM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 06:28:45-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly sunny and mild today with highs near 80. A few showers and thundershowers across the area this morning. A lot of dry time today, but some showers and t-showers will develop north and south of Buffalo this afternoon. Temperatures on Tuesday will be a few degrees warmer with highs in the low 80s. It will be HOT on Wednesday with highs near 90. Hot and humid for Thursday and Friday with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

MONDAY
MORNING: A few showers, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, near 80.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, low 80s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mostly sunny, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 90.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.
AFTERNOON: PM t-storms, upper 80s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.
AFTERNOON: PM t-storms, upper 80s.

