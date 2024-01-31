Aaron's Forecast: Partly sunny skies this morning; mostly cloudy this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Quiet weather again today with partly sunny skies this morning. Clouds increase this afternoon with highs near 40. Breezy with mostly cloudy skies on Thursday. Scattered snow showers to start your day on Friday. High pressure will then build in and expect sunny and dry weather for the weekend.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, mid 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 30s.

