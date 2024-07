Aaron's Forecast: Partly sunny, hot and more humid to start the week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hazy sunshine today with highs near 90 this afternoon. Showers and storms return on Tuesday. Showers will continue through Wednesday morning. Thursday looks dry and hot with thundershowers returning Friday through Sunday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Sunny, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Hazy and hot, near 90.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. storms, mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Showers, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, low 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Hot, upper 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. storms, mid 80s.