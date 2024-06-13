Aaron's Forecast: Partly sunny, breezy, and warmer today with highs in the 80s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly sunny, breezy, and warmer today with highs in the low 80s. Showers and thundershowers will pass through Western New York overnight into Friday morning. Skies will clear Friday afternoon dry weather continuing through the weekend. Hot and humid next week with highs near 90 degrees. The record high on Wednesday is 90 degrees set in 2001. The forecast high Wednesday is 92!

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, low 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, low 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 80s.

