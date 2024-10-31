Aaron's Forecast: Partly sunny, breezy and warm with highs in the 70s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Get ready for the warmest Halloween on record with a high today of 74 degrees. The current record is 73 set in 1971. Clouds will increase with a few showers developing after 5 p.m.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Late showers, mid 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 40s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.

