Aaron's Forecast: Partly sunny, breezy and warm with highs in the 70s

Record high temperatures expected for your Halloween. A few showers will develop after 5 p.m.
Thursday Weather
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Get ready for the warmest Halloween on record with a high today of 74 degrees. The current record is 73 set in 1971. Clouds will increase with a few showers developing after 5 p.m.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Late showers, mid 70s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 40s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.

