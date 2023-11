Aaron's Forecast: Partly sunny, breezy, and milder with highs in the 40s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dry conditions for WNY today. Skies will be partly sunny with temperatures in the mid 40s. Winds will be strong today with gusts near 35 miles per hour. Rain return on Friday with sctd. showers sticking around for Saturday and Sunday.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and breezy, mid 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain arrives, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, low 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 40s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, upper 30s.