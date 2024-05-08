Aaron's Forecast: Partly sunny and windy with a few showers this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Patchy fog early this morning. Clouds will decrease as the morning moves along. It will be partly sunny and windy this afternoon with a few showers developing north of Buffalo. Rain is likely on Thursday and Friday.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Cloudy skies, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Strong winds, mid 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Showers, upper 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Showers, mid 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Stray shower, near 60.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Brief shower, near 60.

