Aaron's Forecast: Partly sunny and windy with a few showers this afternoon

Winds will gust 35 to 40 miles per hour this afternoon
Posted at 5:54 AM, May 08, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Patchy fog early this morning. Clouds will decrease as the morning moves along. It will be partly sunny and windy this afternoon with a few showers developing north of Buffalo. Rain is likely on Thursday and Friday.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Cloudy skies, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Strong winds, mid 60s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Showers, upper 50s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Showers, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Showers, mid 50s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Stray shower, near 60.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Brief shower, near 60.

