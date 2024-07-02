Aaron's Forecast: Partly sunny and warmer today with highs in the low 80s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly sunny and warmer today with highs in the low 80s. A cold front will move through the area on Wednesday bringing the threat for strong to severe storms late in the afternoon. It will be warm and humid tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s. Thursday looks nice with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 80s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. storms upper 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 80.

