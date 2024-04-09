Aaron's Forecast: Partly sunny and warm with late thunderstorm chance

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly sunny and warm today with highs in the mid 70s. Clouds increase with showers and storms developing this evening. Some of the storms tonight could be strong to severe with damaging winds and hail possible.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 60.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Showers likely, near 70.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Showers, upper 30s.
AFTERNOON: Windy with rain, mid 50s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 50.