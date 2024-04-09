Aaron's Forecast: Partly sunny and warm with late thunderstorm chance

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly sunny and warm today with highs in the mid 70s. Clouds increase with showers and storms developing this evening. Some of the storms tonight could be strong to severe with damaging winds and hail possible.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 60.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Showers likely, near 70.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Showers, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Windy with rain, mid 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 50.

