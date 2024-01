Aaron's Forecast: Partly sunny and seasonable with highs in the low 30s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly sunny and chilly today with a cool breeze. Snow returns on Saturday with 1-4" of snow by Sunday morning. The highest snow totals will be south and east of Buffalo. A quiet weather day on Monday with a rain and snow mixture for Tuesday and Wednesday.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Overcast, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow arrives, mid 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, low 40s.