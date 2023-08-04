Aaron's Forecast: Partly sunny and seasonable today with highs near 80 degrees

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A mix of sun and clouds with highs near 80 degrees this afternoon. A weak cold front will mover through the area today and an isolated shower is possible. Partly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. Sunday will be warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Strong to severe storms possible on Monday.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 80.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Hazy sunshine, upper 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. storms, upper 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 70s.

