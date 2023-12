Aaron's Forecast: Partly sunny and seasonable Friday forecast for WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A mix of sun and clouds today with highs near 40 this afternoon. Clouds will increase tonight with a few rain showers developing toward Saturday morning. A passing rain or snow shower possible on Saturday. Mostly cloudy and milder on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s. Partly sunny with highs in the low 50s on Christmas!

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Clouds increase, near 40.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. rain and snow showers, low 40s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: A few showers, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 50s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Showers, low 50s.