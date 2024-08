Aaron's Forecast: Partly sunny and pleasant Tuesday weather for Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will bring partly to mostly sunny skies to the area through Thursday. There is a slight chance for a shower across the Southern Tier.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Valley fog, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Late showers, near 80.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 70s.