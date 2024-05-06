Aaron's Forecast: Partly sunny and pleasant to start the week with highs near 70

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will bring dry weather to Western New York today, tonight, and tomorrow. Rain showers will arrive Tuesday night and continue through early Wednesday morning. Skies will clear out Wednesday afternoon with temperatures in the mid 60s. Cooler and unsettled weather expected for the end of the week.

MONDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 70.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Few showers, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Showers, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Showers, near 60.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Cooler, low 50s.

