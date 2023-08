Aaron's Forecast: Partly sunny and pleasant Friday forecast for WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A nice Friday forecast with mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Clouds increase tonight with showers arriving toward morning. Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. Some of the storms Saturday afternoon could be strong to severe.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Showers and storms, near 80.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers. Upper 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Rain likely, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 70s.