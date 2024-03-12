Watch Now
Aaron's Forecast: Partly sunny and pleasant for your Tuesday

Sunny skies with temperatures in the 50s this afternoon
Tuesday Weather
Posted at 5:55 AM, Mar 12, 2024
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will bring sunny skies and dry conditions to the area today. The weather will stay dry through late Thursday. Rain is likely on Friday with cooler and unsettled weather for the weekend.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 50s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Late rain, near 60.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Rain, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Rain, upper 40s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

