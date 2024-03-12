Aaron's Forecast: Partly sunny and pleasant for your Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will bring sunny skies and dry conditions to the area today. The weather will stay dry through late Thursday. Rain is likely on Friday with cooler and unsettled weather for the weekend.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 50s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Late rain, near 60.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Rain, upper 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

