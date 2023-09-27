Aaron's Forecast: Partly sunny and pleasant again today with highs near 70

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will continue to bring great weather to Western New York. Partly sunny and pleasant today with highs near 70. Thursday and Friday we'll have partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 70s. This weekend will be sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 70.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Early showers, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

