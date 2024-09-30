Watch Now
Aaron's Forecast: Partly sunny and mild with highs in the mid 70s this afternoon

Highs in the 70s today and Tuesday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly sunny and mild with highs in the 70s this afternoon. The clouds will be thicker and it will be a bit cooler across the Southern Tier.

MONDAY
MORNING: Patchy fog, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Showers, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 60s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, low 70s.

