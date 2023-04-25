Aaron's Forecast: Partly sunny and cool with showers north and south of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Highs in the upper 40s this afternoon with a few showers developing. The best chance for rain will be north of Buffalo along Route 104. Scattered rain and snow showers arrive this evening with the best chance for snow over Ski Country. Partly sunny with a few showers possible on Wednesday. Thursday looks great with sunny skies and highs near 60. Wet and unsettled weather returns for the end of the week and the weekend.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Spotty rain and snow showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny with a few showers, upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy and cool, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny with a few showers, near 50.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 60.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 60s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 60.

