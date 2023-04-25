Watch Now
Aaron's Forecast: Partly sunny and cool with showers north and south of Buffalo

Another cool day with sctd. showers developing this afternoon. The best chance for rain will be north and south of Buffalo later today.
Tuesday Weather
Posted at 6:07 AM, Apr 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-25 06:07:17-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Highs in the upper 40s this afternoon with a few showers developing. The best chance for rain will be north of Buffalo along Route 104. Scattered rain and snow showers arrive this evening with the best chance for snow over Ski Country. Partly sunny with a few showers possible on Wednesday. Thursday looks great with sunny skies and highs near 60. Wet and unsettled weather returns for the end of the week and the weekend.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Spotty rain and snow showers, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny with a few showers, upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy and cool, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny with a few showers, near 50.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 60.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 60s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 60.

