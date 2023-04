Aaron's Forecast: Partly sunny and cool with an isolated shower possible

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Overcast skies with a few rain and snow showers this morning. Partly sunny skies this afternoon with highs near 50 degrees. An isolated shower is possible this afternoon. High pressure will build in on Thursday bringing sunny skies to the area with highs near 60! Wet weather returns on Friday with showers continuing through the weekend.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain and snow showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 50.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 60.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, upper 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers and breezy, mid 50s.