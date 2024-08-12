Aaron's Forecast: Partly sunny and cool with a few showers this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW — Partly sunny skies with temperatures in the low to mid 70s this afternoon. A few showers will develop later today and there is a chance for waterspouts out over Lake Erie. It will be comfortable again tonight with lows near 60. A nice stretch of weather in store from Tuesday through Thursday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Isolated showers, low 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 80s.

