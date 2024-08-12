Aaron's Forecast: Partly sunny and cool with a few showers this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW — Partly sunny skies with temperatures in the low to mid 70s this afternoon. A few showers will develop later today and there is a chance for waterspouts out over Lake Erie. It will be comfortable again tonight with lows near 60. A nice stretch of weather in store from Tuesday through Thursday.
MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Isolated showers, low 70s.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 80s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 80s.