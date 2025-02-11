Aaron's Forecast: Partly sunny and chilly today with highs near 30 degrees

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Quiet today before the weather becomes much more active again on Wednesday.

This afternoon expect a little sun with highs near 30. The next system arrives on Wednesday with snow late in the day. The snow will mix with freezing rain across the Southern Tier. The wintry mix will change to rain Thursday morning and back to snow Thursday afternoon.

It'll be quiet and cold on Friday before more snow arrives this weekend.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper teens.

AFTERNOON: Snow, low 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain to snow, near 30.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, teens.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 20.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow arrives, teens.

AFTERNOON: Snow, mid 30s.

