Aaron's Forecast: Partly sunny and breezy today with highs in the mid 50s

Temperatures near 70 degrees on Friday and Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly sunny and breezy today with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. A weak cold front will move through later today and our temperatures will be much cooler tonight. A cool day on Wednesday before we enjoy a warm-up for the end of the week and the weekend.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 50s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 70.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 60s.

