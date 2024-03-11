Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Aaron's Forecast: Partly sunny and breezy today. Winds will gust near 40 mph.

Wind Advisory for parts of WNY
Monday Weather
Posted at 5:56 AM, Mar 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-11 06:44:31-04

Wind Advisory until 2pm for Allegany, Niagara, and Orleans Counties. Winds will gust near 50 mph. Elsewhere the winds will gust near 40 mph today.

Skies will be mostly sunny this morning. Clouds will increase this afternoon with temperatures in the low 40s. Partly sunny and milder on Tuesday with highs in the low 50s. Highs will be in the upper 50s on Wednesday. Rain returns on Thursday.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly sunny, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 40s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 50.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 50s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 50s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Showers, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Showers, near 50.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App