Aaron's Forecast: Partly sunny and breezy today. Winds will gust near 40 mph.

Wind Advisory until 2pm for Allegany, Niagara, and Orleans Counties. Winds will gust near 50 mph. Elsewhere the winds will gust near 40 mph today.

Skies will be mostly sunny this morning. Clouds will increase this afternoon with temperatures in the low 40s. Partly sunny and milder on Tuesday with highs in the low 50s. Highs will be in the upper 50s on Wednesday. Rain returns on Thursday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 50.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 50s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Showers, near 50.

