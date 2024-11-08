Aaron's Forecast: Partly sunny and breezy for your Friday with highs in the 50s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Great weather to finish up the raking. A little windy today but it will be dry today and Saturday if you want to get those leaves raked and maybe do the final lawn cut of the season.

Mostly sunny skies for the start of your Friday. Clouds will increase this afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. Sunny and cool on Saturday with highs near 50. Rain returns Sunday afternoon.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, near 50.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, mid 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 40s.

