Aaron's Forecast: Overcast skies today with rain showers arriving this morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Don't forget the umbrella as you head out the door this morning.

A soggy start to the week with rain likely today and tomorrow. Rain will change to snow on Wednesday. Lake effect snow will pile up south of Buffalo for the end of the week.

MONDAY

MORNING: Rain arriving, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, mid 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Drizzle and fog, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain likely, upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain to snow, near 40.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Windy with snow showers, mid 20s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 20s.