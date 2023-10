Aaron's Forecast: Overcast skies today with light rain and drizzle

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The dreary pattern continues today with cloudy skies, light rain, and drizzle. Mostly cloudy and cool weather expected again on Tuesday. Dry and milder for Wednesday and Thursday. Next system brings rain on Friday and ushers in much cooler air for the weekend. Rain is likely on Saturday with rain and snow possible on Sunday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Rain and drizzle, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low to mid 50s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Cloudy with drizzle, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 50s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Cloudy, mid 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, near 60.