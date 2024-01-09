Aaron's Forecast: Near HURRICANE force wind gusts for parts of WNY today

High Wind Warning for all of WNY this morning through 4am Wednesday. Winds will gust 50 to 70 mph later today. Winds will be even stronger along the Chautauqua Ridge where winds could gust near 75 mph. These winds will result in damage and power outages.

Snow showers early this morning with 1-2" of accumulation. The snow will change to rain late this morning as temperatures rise. Winds will increase with gusts 50 to 70 mph this afternoon. Winds will stay strong overnight with rain and snow showers. The wintry mix changes back to snow on Wednesday with falling tempertures.

Another system arrives this weekend bring rain and snow to the area on Saturday. Strong winds with snow on Sunday.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Damaging winds, low 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Rain to snow, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Late rain and snow, upper 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 30s.

