Aaron's Forecast: Muggy with patchy fog and a few showers this morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Overcast with patchy fog and isolated showers this morning. Drier air returns this afternoon with skies becoming partly sunny. A mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a few showers mostly inland away from Lake Erie. Sunday looks super with highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Cloudy with patchy fog and light rain, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Clearing skies, upper 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Inland shower, mid 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 70s.