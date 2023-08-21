Aaron's Forecast: Muggy and mild Monday morning for Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cloudy, mild and muggy as you start your Monday. Skies will clear a bit this afternoon with temperatures in the mid 70s. Partly cloudy and much cooler tonight with lows in the 50s. Partly cloudy and pleasant for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s. A strong system arrives on Thursday with showers and thundershowers likely.

MONDAY

MORNING: Overcast skies, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. thundershowers, near 80.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 70s.

