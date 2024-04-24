Watch Now
Aaron's Forecast: Much cooler with scattered rain and snow showers today

Highs in the 40s today with highs near 80 by Monday
Posted at 5:47 AM, Apr 24, 2024
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers through early afternoon. Skies will clear from north to south across the area later today with temperatures holding steady in the 40s. Clear and cold tonight with lows in the upper 20s. Sunny skies for Thursday and Friday.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Sctd. rain showers, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Late clearing, mid 40s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 20s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 50s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Showers, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Showers, low 60s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 70s.

