Aaron's Forecast: Much cooler with scattered rain and snow showers today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers through early afternoon. Skies will clear from north to south across the area later today with temperatures holding steady in the 40s. Clear and cold tonight with lows in the upper 20s. Sunny skies for Thursday and Friday.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. rain showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Late clearing, mid 40s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Showers, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Showers, low 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 70s.

