Aaron's Forecast: Much cooler today with sunny skies this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Much cooler for your Monday.

Mostly cloudy this morning with a few flurries and sprinkle. Skies will clear this afternoon with highs in the upper 30s.

It will be milder on Tuesday with highs near 60. Warmer on Wednesday with highs near 70.

MONDAY

MORNING: Flurries, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, upper 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 70.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, near 60.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

