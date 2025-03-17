Aaron's Forecast: Much cooler today with sunny skies this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Much cooler for your Monday.
Mostly cloudy this morning with a few flurries and sprinkle. Skies will clear this afternoon with highs in the upper 30s.
It will be milder on Tuesday with highs near 60. Warmer on Wednesday with highs near 70.
MONDAY
MORNING: Flurries, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Sunny, upper 30s.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 20s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 50s.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 70.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Rain showers, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Rain showers, near 60.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.