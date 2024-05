Aaron's Forecast: Mostly sunny today with high temperatures in the upper 60s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will settle over Western New York today bringing sunny skies to the area. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Late t-shower chance, near 80.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Showers, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Showers, mid 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Showers, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 60s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 70.