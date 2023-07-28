Aaron's Forecast: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with highs near 90 degrees

Heat Advisory for Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee Counties from 12pm to 8pm today. The heat index will be in the 95 to 100 degree range.

Some patchy fog this morning will give way to mostly sunny skies. Dew points will be near 70 degrees making it feel very humid. A cold front will move through WNY overnight with showers and thundershowers developing along the frontal system. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. Skies will clear from north to south across the area Saturday afternoon.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Hot and humid, near 90.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Showers and storms, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Late clearing, upper 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Pleasant, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

