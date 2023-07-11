Aaron's Forecast: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm with temperatures in the 80s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly sunny skies today with highs in the low 80s. Winds will increase with gusts near 25 miles per hour this afternoon. A cold front will move through Western New York overnight bringing the chance for rain to the area. The front will become stationary near the NY/PA line through the weekend keeping our weather unsettled. Rain will be heavy at times especially across the Southern Tier.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Breezy and warm, low 80s.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers and t-showers, near 80.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Showers and t-showers, near 80.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 80.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, low 80s.