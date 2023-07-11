Watch Now
Aaron's Forecast: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm with temperatures in the 80s

Breezy and warm today with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Showers return tonight and the weather will be unsettled through the weekend.
Tuesday Weather
Posted at 6:14 AM, Jul 11, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly sunny skies today with highs in the low 80s. Winds will increase with gusts near 25 miles per hour this afternoon. A cold front will move through Western New York overnight bringing the chance for rain to the area. The front will become stationary near the NY/PA line through the weekend keeping our weather unsettled. Rain will be heavy at times especially across the Southern Tier.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Breezy and warm, low 80s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers and t-showers, near 80.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Showers and t-showers, near 80.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 80.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, low 80s.

