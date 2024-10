Aaron's Forecast: Mostly sunny, breezy and milder with highs in the mid 60s.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Winds will gust 30 to 35 miles per hour today with highs in the mid 60s. Partly sunny and pleasant on Saturday with highs near 60. Rain showers off and on for your Sunday followed by cooler air to start next week. Temperatures will be cool enough to support a few flakes over the higher hills south of Buffalo.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 60.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, mid 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, upper 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow showers, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, mid 40s.