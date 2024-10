Aaron's Forecast: Mostly sunny and warmer today with highs in the upper 70s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A great day to get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather in Western New York. Perfect day to take a run or check out the fall foliage. Skies will be sunny today with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Windy on Wednesday with showers arriving late in the day.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Windy with showers, upper 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.