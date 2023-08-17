Aaron's Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm today with highs near 80 degrees

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will bring mostly sunny skies to the region today. A cold front will move across Western New York tonight bringing showers and thundershowers. It will be breezy and much cooler on Friday with highs in the upper 60s. The weekend still looks sunny and dry.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Southern Tier fog, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 80.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, upper 60s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 80.

