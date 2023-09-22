Aaron's Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm this afternoon with highs in the 70s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will bring us one more mostly sunny day. High temperatures this afternoon will top out in the mid to upper 70s. Clouds increase overnight and we'll have mostly cloudy skies on Saturday. On Sunday Buffalo looks to stay dry, but areas to the east will have a chance for rain.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, high 77.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 70.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 70.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 60s.

