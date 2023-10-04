Aaron's Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm again today with highs in the 80s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sunny and warm today with highs in the low to mid 80s. The record of 87 set in 1951 appears to be safe, but temperatures will be about 20 degrees above normal. Clouds increase on Thursday with highs near 80. Rain showers return on Friday with highs only in the 50s this weekend.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, low to mid 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 80.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Breezy and cool, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 50.

