Aaron's Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the 60s this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will bring sunny skies and mild temperatures to the area today. A weak cold front will move through late tomorrow with a few showers between 8 and 11 p.m. on Tuesday. It will be much cooler on Wednesday with highs near 50. Temperatures bounce back for the end of the week.
MONDAY
MORNING: Sunny and cool, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Sunny and pleasant, upper 60s.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly sunny, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Chilly, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 50s.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Frosty, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly sunny, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.