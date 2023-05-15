Aaron's Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the 60s this afternoon

Watch Now
High pressure will bring sunny skies and seasonable temperatures to the area today
Posted at 6:08 AM, May 15, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will bring sunny skies and mild temperatures to the area today. A weak cold front will move through late tomorrow with a few showers between 8 and 11 p.m. on Tuesday. It will be much cooler on Wednesday with highs near 50. Temperatures bounce back for the end of the week.

MONDAY
MORNING: Sunny and cool, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Sunny and pleasant, upper 60s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly sunny, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Chilly, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 50s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Frosty, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly sunny, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

