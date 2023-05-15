Aaron's Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the 60s this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will bring sunny skies and mild temperatures to the area today. A weak cold front will move through late tomorrow with a few showers between 8 and 11 p.m. on Tuesday. It will be much cooler on Wednesday with highs near 50. Temperatures bounce back for the end of the week.

MONDAY

MORNING: Sunny and cool, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and pleasant, upper 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Chilly, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 50s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Frosty, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

