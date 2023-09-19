Aaron's Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant today with highs near 70 degrees

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly sunny and pleasant today with highs near 70. Sunny and dry conditions will stick around through Saturday. Showers return to Western New York for the second half of the weekend.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.

