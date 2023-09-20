Aaron's Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant today with highs near 70

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some of the nicest weather will be found right here in Western New York. Blue skies with highs near 70 degrees this afternoon. Mainly clear and cool again tonight with patchy fog across the Southern Tier. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s for Thursday and Friday.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 70.

