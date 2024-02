Aaron's Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant this afternoon with highs near 50!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly sunny and pleasant today with highs near 50 this afternoon. Record warmth expected on Tuesday with highs near 65 degrees. The record high on Tuesday is 64 set in 2000. It will be a wild day on Wednesday with early highs in the 60s. Temperatures will drop during the day with temperatures near 30 late in the afternoon. A flash freeze is possible late Wednesday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 50.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Late showers, near 65.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mild, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Showers and storms, low 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow south, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 30.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 40s.