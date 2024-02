Aaron's Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant this afternoon with highs near 40

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will keep the area dry through Thursday. Temperatures will continue to moderate as the week moves along with highs near 50 Thursday and Friday.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 40s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Overcast, low 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, mid 40s.