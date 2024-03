Aaron's Forecast: Mostly sunny and mild today with high temperatures near 70

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will bring sunny skies and record warmth to the area today. The forecast high today is 70 which will be a new record for this date. The current record is 63 set in 1974. Clouds will increase on Tuesday with rain showers arriving late in the day. It will be much cooler on Wednesday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.