Aaron's Forecast: Mostly sunny and mild this afternoon with highs near 60

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A frosty start to your day with temperatures in the 20s this morning.

High pressure will bring sunny skies and milder temperatures to the area today and tomorrow. It will be breezy with highs in the upper 50s this afternoon. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the low 70s. The record high tomorrow is 74 set in 2012.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Showers, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Showers, near 60.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 40s.

