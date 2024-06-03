Aaron's Forecast: Mostly sunny and mild for your Monday afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy with patchy fog across the area this morning. A weak area of high pressure will settle across the area this afternoon bringing more sunshine to the area. Temperatures warm up for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 80s. It will be much cooler for the end of the week.
MONDAY
MORNING: Patchy fog, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Patchy fog, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 80s.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. storms, low 80s.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 70s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 60s.