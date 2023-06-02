Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Aaron's Forecast: Mostly sunny and hot with highs near 90 degrees

Record warmth expected this afternoon. Temperatures will be much cooler this weekend.
Friday Weather
Posted at 6:19 AM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-02 06:19:55-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly sunny and hot today with highs near 90 degrees. The record high is 87 set in 1919. A cold front will move through Western New York overnight and usher in cooler air for the weekend. A few clouds to start your Saturday will give way to sunshine in the afternoon. Mostly sunny and pleasant on Sunday.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and hot, near 90.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 70.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 70.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App