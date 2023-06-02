Aaron's Forecast: Mostly sunny and hot with highs near 90 degrees

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly sunny and hot today with highs near 90 degrees. The record high is 87 set in 1919. A cold front will move through Western New York overnight and usher in cooler air for the weekend. A few clouds to start your Saturday will give way to sunshine in the afternoon. Mostly sunny and pleasant on Sunday.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and hot, near 90.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 70.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 70.

